MANILA, Philippines – Popeyes Philippines, the local franchise of Louisiana's famous fried chicken chain, reopened their kitchens on Wednesday, April 22 for delivery orders around Metro Manila.

From 10 am to 2 pm every day, customers can order through the Central Delivery website. Serviceable delivery areas include Muntinlupa, Sucat, Alabang, Pasig, Ortigas Center, and Eastwood City.

Here are a few "favorites" available on Popeyes' limited delivery menu:

1 pc mild chicken with rice, fries, drink - P116

Chicken French quarter, fries, drink - P179

8 pc bundle A (4 rice, 4 spaghetti, 4 drinks) - P879

8 pc bundle B (4 price, 4 Honey biscuits, 4 drinks) - P759

2 pc mild chicken, biscuit, drink - P194

1 pc mild chicken, spaghetti, drink - P135

Box of 3 honey biscuits - P139

Box of 4 assorted biscuits - P165

3 pc chicken tenders, biscuit, drink - P149

3 pc chicken tenders, rice, drink - P132

The menu also includes their spicy chicken variant, buckets of chicken (mild/spicy), ala carte spaghetti, shrimp burger, and extra dips (mardi gras, bold bbq, ranch) for P12.

According to a Facebook post, "other areas" will be coming soon.

Popeyes closed down all their branches on March 17, a few days after Luzon was placed under an "enhanced community quarantine." – Rappler.com