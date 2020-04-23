MANILA, Philippines – Ramen chain Ramen Nagi is introducing Ramen To Go, a takeout box version of their select ramen bowls and side dishes, available starting Thursday, April 23.

Ordering for the first batch is from 1 pm to 5 pm on the same day. There are two order forms for each delivery area: Signa-Makati and Trinoma. For orders outside of the vicinity, you can pick it up yourself or book your own courier service.

It will be on a first-come-first-served basis, as Ramen Nagi only has limited frozen stocks daily. A maximum of 3 ramen boxes per transaction will be implemented.

Each Ramen To-Go box (P790) contains over two servings of Ramen Nagi ramen broth (available in 4 flavors: Butao, Red, Black, or Green King), noodles, pork chashu, vegetables, minced garlic, green onions, and the other respective ramen toppings.

Instructions on how to prepare the items at home are stated on the box.

You can also get their gyoza (P800) box good for 6 and chashu rice (P600) good for 6.

Ramen Nagi advises customers that delivery time might take a few days. Their kitchen is open from Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm. – Rappler.com