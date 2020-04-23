MANILA, Philippines – Tim Hortons Philippines is now offering Cheesecake Factory slices and whole cakes for delivery and takeout starting Wednesday, April 22.

Here are the flavors you can choose from:

Cinnabon layer cheesecake

Bananas foster cheesecake

Red velvet cheesecake

Wild strawberries and cream cheesecake

Dulce de leche caramel cheesecake

Blackout cake

They're available either as a slice (P300) or as a whole cake (P4,200).

As of Thursday, April 23, the following reopened Tim Hortons branches are operational for delivery, takeout, and pick-up orders:

Ayala Malls Circuit

BF Presidents Ave

Blue Bay

Calle Bistro

Estancia Mall

Eastwood

Eton Centris

I-Care

Net Quad

New Frontier Theatre Arcade

SM San Lazaro

The Link

UN Square Mall

Venice Grand Canal

Vista Mall, Sta. Rosa

Available cheesecake flavors may very per branch. Depending on the store, you can have your Tim Hortons goodies delivered via direct delivery, Foodpanda, GrabFood, or LalaFood. – Rappler.com