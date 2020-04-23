Tim Hortons now delivers Cheesecake Factory slices, cakes around Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Tim Hortons Philippines is now offering Cheesecake Factory slices and whole cakes for delivery and takeout starting Wednesday, April 22.
Here are the flavors you can choose from:
- Cinnabon layer cheesecake
- Bananas foster cheesecake
- Red velvet cheesecake
- Wild strawberries and cream cheesecake
- Dulce de leche caramel cheesecake
- Blackout cake
They're available either as a slice (P300) or as a whole cake (P4,200).
As of Thursday, April 23, the following reopened Tim Hortons branches are operational for delivery, takeout, and pick-up orders:
- Ayala Malls Circuit
- BF Presidents Ave
- Blue Bay
- Calle Bistro
- Estancia Mall
- Eastwood
- Eton Centris
- I-Care
- Net Quad
- New Frontier Theatre Arcade
- SM San Lazaro
- The Link
- UN Square Mall
- Venice Grand Canal
- Vista Mall, Sta. Rosa
Available cheesecake flavors may very per branch. Depending on the store, you can have your Tim Hortons goodies delivered via direct delivery, Foodpanda, GrabFood, or LalaFood. – Rappler.com