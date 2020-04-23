MANILA, Philippines – Local bakery chain Red Ribbon reopened several of their branches nationwide starting Monday, April 20 for delivery orders of their signature cakes, rolls, and pastries.

Here’s what’s on Red Ribbon’s limited delivery menu:

Chocolate dedication cake 8x8 - P355

Chocolate dedication Cake 8x12 - P500

Mocha dedication cake 8x8 - P355

Mocha dedication cake 8x12 - P500

Theme toppers - P95

Triple chocolate roll full - P300

Triple chocolate roll half - P210

Black Forest regular - P590

Black Forest junior - P390

Butter mamon - P20

Cheesy ensaymada - P25

Moist choco slice - P22

Choco cake slice - P25

Prices may vary per branch due to the regional pricing scheme.

Orders can be placed via Red Ribbon's delivery hotline, Facebook Messenger chatbot ordering service, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

For an updated list of operational Red Ribbon stores in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, you can check out their link. – Rappler.com