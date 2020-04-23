Red Ribbon delivers cakes, rolls, mamon from select PH branches
MANILA, Philippines – Local bakery chain Red Ribbon reopened several of their branches nationwide starting Monday, April 20 for delivery orders of their signature cakes, rolls, and pastries.
Here’s what’s on Red Ribbon’s limited delivery menu:
- Chocolate dedication cake 8x8 - P355
- Chocolate dedication Cake 8x12 - P500
- Mocha dedication cake 8x8 - P355
- Mocha dedication cake 8x12 - P500
- Theme toppers - P95
- Triple chocolate roll full - P300
- Triple chocolate roll half - P210
- Black Forest regular - P590
- Black Forest junior - P390
- Butter mamon - P20
- Cheesy ensaymada - P25
- Moist choco slice - P22
- Choco cake slice - P25
Prices may vary per branch due to the regional pricing scheme.
Orders can be placed via Red Ribbon's delivery hotline, Facebook Messenger chatbot ordering service, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.
For an updated list of operational Red Ribbon stores in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, you can check out their link. – Rappler.com