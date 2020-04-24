MANILA, Philippines – Local shawarma joint Turks launched their first "do-it-your-own Turks pita doner" kit on Wednesday, April 22, available for a limited time only.

Turks' cook-at-home kit (P965) includes a set of pita wrappers, a frozen pack of beef doner or chicken doner, and a pack of garlic sauce. Each kit can serve around 20 pita doner wraps.

You can also add a pack of Turks cheese sauce for P272.25 or a pack of cheddar cheese for P160.

Orders can be placed via an online form. Payment can either be made via cash on delivery through Grab Pabili or via BDO online bank transfer.

For those within and outside Metro Manila, delivery can be booked via Grab or Lalamove from the Turks head office at 20 Visayas Avenue, Barangay Vasra, Quezon City. You can also pick up your orders yourself.

As of Friday, April 24, Turks has kept only its SM Cherry Congressional branch open for delivery and takeout orders after closing majority of its branches due to the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com