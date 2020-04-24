Ministop offers ready-to-cook Uncle John’s fried chicken, hotdogs
MANILA, Philippines – Uncle John's Fried Chicken, the crispy staple of Ministop branches nationwide, is now available in ready-to-cook, frozen form, available in-store starting Thursday, April 23.
The convenience store chain's marinated chicken costs P380 for 8 pieces, and can be cooked at home with or without breading.
Ministop is also selling a frozen variety of their hotdogs for P240 per pack.
- Hotdog spicy chicken (14 pcs)
- Hotdog Tender Juicy (14 pcs)
- Hotdog Tender Juicy giant (8 pcs)
- Hotdog breakfast franks (14 pcs)
- Hotdog cheesy franks (14 pcs)
These products are not for reselling, and are still subject to availability per Ministop branch.
The new additions to their ready-to-cook menu come a few days after Ministop started offering its siomai, kariman, siopao, and empanadas in frozen packs. – Rappler.com