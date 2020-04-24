MANILA, Philippines – Uncle John's Fried Chicken, the crispy staple of Ministop branches nationwide, is now available in ready-to-cook, frozen form, available in-store starting Thursday, April 23.

The convenience store chain's marinated chicken costs P380 for 8 pieces, and can be cooked at home with or without breading.

Ministop is also selling a frozen variety of their hotdogs for P240 per pack.

Hotdog spicy chicken (14 pcs)

Hotdog Tender Juicy (14 pcs)

Hotdog Tender Juicy giant (8 pcs)

Hotdog breakfast franks (14 pcs)

Hotdog cheesy franks (14 pcs)

These products are not for reselling, and are still subject to availability per Ministop branch.

The new additions to their ready-to-cook menu come a few days after Ministop started offering its siomai, kariman, siopao, and empanadas in frozen packs. – Rappler.com