MANILA, Philippines – As of Friday, April 24, two of BreadTalk's Metro Manila branches are back in business for delivery orders via GrabFood.

The bakery chain's Rockwell Center branch is open from 9 am to 4:30 pm daily, while the Ayala North Exchange branch is open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Delivery areas will depend on GrabFood's radius.

A limited menu of baked goods is available, including BreadTalk's Floss items (chicken, spicy chicken, pork) and sweet and savory breads (butter sugar, pillow raisin, parmesan sausage, pizza bread, mini cheese boat, rocky rocky milk, among others). They can only be purchased in a set of 3.

Toasts are also available, such as their earthquake cheese toast, premium, raisin soft cheese, standard, and wholemeal.

Prices can be found on the GrabFood app. The menu may vary per day, as supplies are limited. – Rappler.com