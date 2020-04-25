MANILA, Philippines – As of Saturday, April 25, Vietnamese restaurant Pho Hoa Noodle Soup reopened 6 of its Metro Manila branches for takeout and delivery orders via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Wilson

Tomas Morato

Eastwood City

Parklane, Ortigas

Netpark, BGC

Capitol Greenstreet

Most of Pho Hoa's regular menu are still available, including Vietnamese noodles (pho), garlic noodles, crispy noodles, Vietnamese rice plates, salads (mango prawn, pomelo seafood), soup, vermicelli bowls, appetizers (fresh/fried spring rolls, pork sate) Pad Thai noodles, Thai soup, and Thai salads.

You may also call your preferred branch's landline numbers first to place your orders before you pick it up yourself.

Pho Hoa closed down all its restaurants on April 2. – Rappler.com