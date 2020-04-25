Vikings Buffet lets you 'create your own buffet' for delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Vikings Luxury Buffet has reopened 3 of its Metro Manila kitchens for pick-up and delivery of its new "Create Your Own Buffet" offering, which allows customers to "pre-select" their own Vikings buffet with the viands of their choice.
Vikings' SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and SM Marikina branches are taking orders from 10 am to 6 pm daily starting Saturday, April 25, via Facebook messenger or Viber.
For P600 a head, you can choose 15 buffet viands from Vikings' limited menu. A minimum order of 5 persons will be implemented, so that's around P3,000 per delivery transaction.
Appetizer (choose any 3)
- Oyster rockefeller (6 pcs)
- Assorted maki and sushi
- Vegetable tempura
- Assorted dimsum
- Assorted cold cuts/cheese
- Roast duck
- Smoked chicken
- Lechon macau
Salad (choose 2)
- Waldorf, caesar, macaroni, greek
Vegetable/rice (choose any 3)
- Arroz con pollo
- Steak/paella/vegetable pilaf rice
- Buttered vegetables
- Truffle mashed potato
Main dish (choose any 5)
- Roasted angus beef belly with red wine sauce
- Minute angus steak with pepper sauce
- Sliced roasted lamb
- Patatim
- Mixed seafood tempura
- Shrimp tempura
- Steamed suahe
- Garlic butter shrimp
- Binusog na lechon
- Steamed fish in tausi/light soy sauce
- Vikings fried chicken
- Chicken cordon bleu
- Chilean mussels in garlic cream
Dessert (choose any 2)
- Baileys dark choco cake
- Blueberry cheesecake
- Purple yam cake
- Macapuno panda cake
- Moist chocolate cake
- Revel bars
- Brownies
- Espresso boldness
Once your order has been placed, you can pay via cash on delivery, BDO online bank transfer, AliPay, PayMaya, or GCash. After your payment has been confirmed by a Vikings representative, delivery will be made, but with the fee shouldered by the buyer.
Birthday celebrants can still get their free birthday cake and eat it, too – just send proof of one valid ID. – Rappler.com