MANILA, Philippines – Vikings Luxury Buffet has reopened 3 of its Metro Manila kitchens for pick-up and delivery of its new "Create Your Own Buffet" offering, which allows customers to "pre-select" their own Vikings buffet with the viands of their choice.

Vikings' SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and SM Marikina branches are taking orders from 10 am to 6 pm daily starting Saturday, April 25, via Facebook messenger or Viber.

For P600 a head, you can choose 15 buffet viands from Vikings' limited menu. A minimum order of 5 persons will be implemented, so that's around P3,000 per delivery transaction.

Appetizer (choose any 3)

Oyster rockefeller (6 pcs)

Assorted maki and sushi

Vegetable tempura

Assorted dimsum

Assorted cold cuts/cheese

Roast duck

Smoked chicken

Lechon macau

Salad (choose 2)

Waldorf, caesar, macaroni, greek

Vegetable/rice (choose any 3)

Arroz con pollo

Steak/paella/vegetable pilaf rice

Buttered vegetables

Truffle mashed potato

Main dish (choose any 5)

Roasted angus beef belly with red wine sauce

Minute angus steak with pepper sauce

Sliced roasted lamb

Patatim

Mixed seafood tempura

Shrimp tempura

Steamed suahe

Garlic butter shrimp

Binusog na lechon

Steamed fish in tausi/light soy sauce

Vikings fried chicken

Chicken cordon bleu

Chilean mussels in garlic cream

Dessert (choose any 2)

Baileys dark choco cake

Blueberry cheesecake

Purple yam cake

Macapuno panda cake

Moist chocolate cake

Revel bars

Brownies

Espresso boldness

Once your order has been placed, you can pay via cash on delivery, BDO online bank transfer, AliPay, PayMaya, or GCash. After your payment has been confirmed by a Vikings representative, delivery will be made, but with the fee shouldered by the buyer.

Birthday celebrants can still get their free birthday cake and eat it, too – just send proof of one valid ID. – Rappler.com