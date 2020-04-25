MANILA, Philippines – Cinnabon, the sweet-smelling bakery known for their cinnamon rolls, reopened its SM Megamall branch for delivery orders of their minibons and mini chocobons.

Starting Friday, April 24, Cinnabon is taking delivery orders from 11 am to 5 pm daily via Foodpanda.

Here is their limited delivery menu:

Minibon 4 (P225)

Mini chocobon 4 (P260)

Mini chocobon combo 4 (P230)

Minibon 9 (P465)

Mini chocobon combo 9 (P500)

For those outside Foodpanda's delivery radius, you can order via Cinnabon's contact numbers and they'll arrange a pick-up for you via Fastrack.

A delivery fee of P150 will be incurred for those in the Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Pasig areas (except Rosario), while a fee of P200 will be applied to those in the Lower Quezon City areas (Barangay Valencia, Crame, Eastwood, Cubao, Kamuning, Kamias, New Manila), Makati, and Manila (excluding Sampaloc).

Cinnabon closed down all branches on March 19 following the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com