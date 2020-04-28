MANILA, Philippines – Dimsum to-go restaurant Hen Lin is offering their signature siomai, siopao, chicken feet (and more) in frozen packs for delivery around Metro Manila.

As of Tuesday, April 28, their ready-to-cook menu includes:

Hen Lin lechon macau (2kg) - P600

Hen Lin special siopao (6 pcs) - P320

Hen Lin regular siopao asado - P260

Hen Lin lumping Shanghai (20 pcs) - P150

Hen Lin quekiam (20 pcs) - P150

Hen Lin pork shrimp Siomai (54 pcs) - P650

Hen Lin chicken feet - P310

Hen Lin spare ribs - P380

Hen Lin mini cuapao (18 pcs) - P320

Hen Lin HK style siopao asado (10 pcs) - P265

Hen Lin buchi (15 pcs) - P230

Hen Lin chili sauce - P95

Hen Lin's in-house delivery system caters to the Makati Central Business District, Bonifacio Global City, Las Pinas, Muntinlupa, and Paranaque areas for a minimum order of P1,000 and an additional 20% delivery fee.

For customers outside these areas, you can book your own pick-up via Grab or Lalamove.

Orders can be made via Hen Lin's Facebook shop or the following contact numbers (0998-583-2631 or 0998-583-8426). Hen Lin's frozen items aren't for re-selling. – Rappler.com