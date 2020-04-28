MANILA, Philippines – Smoothie joint Jamba Juice reopened its Tomas Morato, Quezon City branch for takeout, curbside pick-up, and GrabFood delivery orders starting Monday, April 27.

The store is taking orders from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

As of Tuesday, April 28, here's what's on the limited menu:

Classic Smoothies

Banana Berry

Strawberries Wild

Orange-A-Peel

Caribbean Passion

Razzmatazz

Mango-a-go-go

Aloha Pineapple

Creamy Smoothies

Chocolate Moo'd

Orange-C Booster

Boosted Smoothies

Berry Pomegranate Power

All Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Whirl

Superfood Smoothies

Apple N' Greens

Boosts

Chia Seeds

Kale

Daily Vitamins + Zinc

3G Energy

Soy Protein

Whey Protein

Coco Gem

For pick-up orders, you may call the following contact numbers first (09988405799, 7351-3856).

Delivery areas will depend on GrabFood's radius.

Jamba Juice closed down all their stores nationwide on Thursday, March 26 to give way to the Max's Group's Pledge-A-Plate program for health frontliners. – Rappler.com