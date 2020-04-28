Jamba Juice reopens Metro Manila branch for delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Smoothie joint Jamba Juice reopened its Tomas Morato, Quezon City branch for takeout, curbside pick-up, and GrabFood delivery orders starting Monday, April 27.
The store is taking orders from 9 am to 5 pm daily.
As of Tuesday, April 28, here's what's on the limited menu:
Classic Smoothies
- Banana Berry
- Strawberries Wild
- Orange-A-Peel
- Caribbean Passion
- Razzmatazz
- Mango-a-go-go
- Aloha Pineapple
Creamy Smoothies
- Chocolate Moo'd
- Orange-C Booster
- Boosted Smoothies
- Berry Pomegranate Power
All Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Whirl
- Superfood Smoothies
- Apple N' Greens
Boosts
- Chia Seeds
- Kale
- Daily Vitamins + Zinc
- 3G Energy
- Soy Protein
- Whey Protein
- Coco Gem
For pick-up orders, you may call the following contact numbers first (09988405799, 7351-3856).
Delivery areas will depend on GrabFood's radius.
Jamba Juice closed down all their stores nationwide on Thursday, March 26 to give way to the Max's Group's Pledge-A-Plate program for health frontliners. – Rappler.com