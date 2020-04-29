MANILA, Philippines – Romantic Baboy, the Korean barbecue buffet chain, is offering their ready-to-grill KBBQ meats and ready-to-eat side dishes for delivery on a pre-order basis, until supplies last.

Romantic Baboy's Banawe branch in Quezon City announced 3 pick-up dates as of Tuesday, April 28: on Wednesday, April 29, Friday, May 1, and Sunday, May 3, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Orders must be placed via their Facebook page a day before the pick-up date, and must also be confirmed and paid for before 8:30 pm.

Here's what's on Romantic Baboy Banawe's delivery menu (meats are sold in either 300 or 500 gram packs):

Herb samgyupsal - P200, P300

Daepae samgyupsal - P200, P300

Woo samgyup - P250, P350

Moksal - P200, P300

Yangnyum Galbi - P350, P400

Bulgogi - P350, P400

Honey garlic beef - P350, P400

Fish cake (150g) - P150

Samjang sauce (80g) - P20

Romantic cheese (200g) - P120

Yukjeon (150g) - P100

Kimchi (400g) - P120

Payment can be made via MetroBank bank transfer or GCash. Pick-ups must be arranged and paid for by the buyer through either Grab or Lalamove.

Other Romantic Baboy branches nationwide are offering their own set of meats and side dishes for delivery – just visit the page of your preferred branch to check. – Rappler.com