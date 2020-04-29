MANILA, Philippines – McDonald’s Philippines' spicy new offerings on their menu include the newly-launched Spicy Chicken Burger and Spicy Shake Shake Fries, available for a limited time only.

The fastfood chain's new Spicy Chicken Burger features a spiced fried chicken cutlet topped with mayo, sandwiched between two sesame seed buns (think the McSpicy sans the lettuce). It costs P99 for an ala carte order, and can be paired with the new Spicy Shake Shake Fries, which costs P65 for the regular size and P87 for the large.

A Bundle For Three also exists for P399, which includes 3 Spicy Chicken Burgers, one BFF Spicy Shake Shake Fries, and 3 regular drinks.

These new items are available starting Wednesday, April 29 in select Luzon branches. You can get them via McDelivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda, or drive-thru. – Rappler.com