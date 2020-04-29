Gino's Brick Oven Pizza reopens branch for delivery, takeout
MANILA, Philippines – Italian restaurant Gino’s, known for their brick-oven pizza and freshly-made pasta, reopened their Katipunan branch on Wednesday, April 29 for pick-up and delivery orders from 10 am to 5 pm daily.
Here's what's on Gino's limited menu, as of today:
Pizza
- Marinara (no cheese) - P275
- Margherita - P330
- Four cheese - P390
- Five cheese - P425
- Salami - P430
- Meat - P550
- Sausage - P365
- Panna sausage - P365
- Panna picante - P410
- Buffalo chicken - P440
- Pizza bianca - P375
- Rosa bianca - P435
- Salami bianca - P430
- Bacon spinach - P450
- Bacon gouda - P415
- Breakfast - P545
- Mushroom - P405
- S.M. Egg - P495
- B.O.M.B. - P435
Pasta
- Tomato Basil - P220
- Arrabiata - P230
- Arrabiata with sausage - P315
- Bolognese - P325
- Aglio olio - P225
- Stuffed chicken - P430
- Cacio e pepe - P235
- Butter parmigiano - P250
- Cherry tomatoes - P295
- Mushroom parmigiano - P320
- Bacon parmigiano - P315
- Salted egg - P250
- Carbonara - P245
- Lemon mushroom - P355
- Bacon sausage - P255
Desserts
- Crack pie - P95, P750
- Chocolate pie - P115, P900
Coffee is available, too – americano, cafe latte, and macchiato. Hot chocolate is also on the menu.
Customers must send their order forms and proof of payment (only BPI direct deposit can be accomodated as of now) to Gino's Viber contact numbers.
Deliveries can be arranged via Grab Express or Lalamove.
Gino's closed down all their Luzon branches on March 18, 2020, a few days after the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com