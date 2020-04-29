MANILA, Philippines – Italian restaurant Gino’s, known for their brick-oven pizza and freshly-made pasta, reopened their Katipunan branch on Wednesday, April 29 for pick-up and delivery orders from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Here's what's on Gino's limited menu, as of today:

Pizza

Marinara (no cheese) - P275

Margherita - P330

Four cheese - P390

Five cheese - P425

Salami - P430

Meat - P550

Sausage - P365

Panna sausage - P365

Panna picante - P410

Buffalo chicken - P440

Pizza bianca - P375

Rosa bianca - P435

Salami bianca - P430

Bacon spinach - P450

Bacon gouda - P415

Breakfast - P545

Mushroom - P405

S.M. Egg - P495

B.O.M.B. - P435

Pasta

Tomato Basil - P220

Arrabiata - P230

Arrabiata with sausage - P315

Bolognese - P325

Aglio olio - P225

Stuffed chicken - P430

Cacio e pepe - P235

Butter parmigiano - P250

Cherry tomatoes - P295

Mushroom parmigiano - P320

Bacon parmigiano - P315

Salted egg - P250

Carbonara - P245

Lemon mushroom - P355

Bacon sausage - P255

Desserts

Crack pie - P95, P750

Chocolate pie - P115, P900

Coffee is available, too – americano, cafe latte, and macchiato. Hot chocolate is also on the menu.

Customers must send their order forms and proof of payment (only BPI direct deposit can be accomodated as of now) to Gino's Viber contact numbers.

Deliveries can be arranged via Grab Express or Lalamove.

Gino's closed down all their Luzon branches on March 18, 2020, a few days after the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com