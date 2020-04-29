MANILA, Philippines – The Golden Oreo – those yellow cookie sandwiches with Oreo's distinct creme center – are now available in the Philippines at several convenience stores (7/11, Ministop) and leading supermarkets nationwide.

You might have already spotted them occasionally in select groceries around Metro Manila, or have hoarded a fair share from trips abroad – but now you won't need to, as they're here to stay commercially, from Mondelez Philippines.

This Oreo flavor ditches the famous cookie's signature black, chocolate cookie – instead, it features a golden, vanilla-flavored kind, sandwiching Oreo's white creme filling.

Its suggested retail price is P41.50 for the 133g size, and P76.50 for the 9-piece multi-pack. – Rappler.com