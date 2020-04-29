MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fast casual restaurant Kanto Freestyle Breakfast has reopened a few of their Metro Manila branches for pick-up and delivery orders via GrabFood and LalaFood.

As of Wednesday, April 29, from 10 am to 8 pm daily, customers can order from 4 of Kanto's branches: La Salle, Kapitolyo, Marikina, and Makati.

Kanto is only offering a limited "lockdown menu" for now, which includes meals served with two eggs of your choice, garlic rice, and tomato pesto.

New Zealand beef tapa - P165

Vigan longaniza - P153

Spam and eggs - P153

Pampanga Tocino - P147

Chicken longaniza - P143

Tinapang GG - P153

Without eggs:

Honey garlic chicken - P163

Dagupan bangus - P159

Bagnet - P180

Roast beef pares - P214

Pancakes

Mixed berry - P137

Goya and chocnut ganache - P126

Oreo cookie butter pancakes - P126

For pick-up orders, you can place your orders via Kanto's Viber number or branch hotlines first. Payment can be made via online BPI, BDO, or GCash transfer.

Kanto Freestyle closed down all their branches on March 25, 2020. – Rappler.com