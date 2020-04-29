Kanto Freestyle Breakfast reopens for delivery from select branches
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fast casual restaurant Kanto Freestyle Breakfast has reopened a few of their Metro Manila branches for pick-up and delivery orders via GrabFood and LalaFood.
As of Wednesday, April 29, from 10 am to 8 pm daily, customers can order from 4 of Kanto's branches: La Salle, Kapitolyo, Marikina, and Makati.
Kanto is only offering a limited "lockdown menu" for now, which includes meals served with two eggs of your choice, garlic rice, and tomato pesto.
- New Zealand beef tapa - P165
- Vigan longaniza - P153
- Spam and eggs - P153
- Pampanga Tocino - P147
- Chicken longaniza - P143
- Tinapang GG - P153
Without eggs:
- Honey garlic chicken - P163
- Dagupan bangus - P159
- Bagnet - P180
- Roast beef pares - P214
Pancakes
- Mixed berry - P137
- Goya and chocnut ganache - P126
- Oreo cookie butter pancakes - P126
For pick-up orders, you can place your orders via Kanto's Viber number or branch hotlines first. Payment can be made via online BPI, BDO, or GCash transfer.
Kanto Freestyle closed down all their branches on March 25, 2020. – Rappler.com