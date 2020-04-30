MANILA, Philippines – Japan-based pastry shot Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory (TMCF) has reopened their kitchen for delivery of their Hokkaido milk-based goodies around Metro Manila.

As of Thursday, April 30, TMCF's limited menu of sweet and savory treats include their Cow Cow Milk Pies, which cost P100 a piece and are baked fresh daily. The Salt and Camembert and Honey and Gorgonzola cookies cost P620 for a box of 10 and P1,240 for a box of 20.

The Hokkaido Milk Cheesecake is also available in its whole size for P1,150.

Due to limited stocks daily, it is best to reserve a day before to check for availability. You can place your orders and confirm your payment via BDO, BPI, GCash, or Chinabank transfer (no cash-on-delivery yet) through TMCF's Facebook page or WhatsApp numbers.

Orders and deliveries are done from Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 4:30 pm. Delivery can only be made within Metro Manila as of April 30, with the fee depending on your location.

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory previously closed down their cafes and retail mall kiosks on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com