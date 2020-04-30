MANILA, Philippines – On April 18, restaurant group Viva International Food and Restaurants, Inc. reopened 4 of its restaurants for takeout, pick-up, and delivery orders care of Foodpanda, GrabFood, and/or LalaFood.

These are Japanese dessert cafe Paper Moon, known for their Mille Crepe Cake (20 layers of paper-thin crepes and a caramelized crust) and milk tea, global brand Wing Zone and their New York-style buffalo wings in 17 flavors, Cuban sandwich shop Pepi Cubano, and Japanese okonomiyaki restaurant Botejyu.

For more details on the menu and operational branches, you can visit each restaurant's Facebook page.

The restaurants are open from 9 am to 6 pm every day. Delivery areas will depend on your chosen courier's radius. – Rappler.com