Goldilocks reopens PH stores for cake, snacks, meal delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Local bakeshop chain Goldilocks has reopened several of their branches nationwide for delivery orders from 10 am to 5 pm daily.
Here's what's on Goldilocks' limited bakeshop and foodshop menu as of Thursday, April 30, based on their delivery website:
Cakes
- Colorful Blooms Mocha (8x12) - P520
- Colorful Bloom Chocolate - P520
- Black Forest (8-inch, round) - P580
- Chocolate Cherry Torte (8-inch, round) - P580
- Classic Mocha Whole Roll - P300
- Chocolate Whole Roll - P300
Snacks, pasalubong
- Cheesy Ensaymada - P27
- Fluffy Mamon - P21
- Sandwich bread (550g) - P64
- Pandesal - P52
- Ube halaya - P105
- Classic polvoron - P160
- Assorted polvoron - P200
- Cashew/pinipig/cookies and cream/peanut/ube polvoron - P130
Ala carte meals
- Pork dinuguan -P119
- Bistik tagalog - P145
- Rellenong bangus - P119
- Laing - P75
- Lumpiang shanghai - P75
- Beef caldereta with rice - P155
- Golden chicken (2 pcs) with rice - P155
- Pork barbecue - P49
- Chicken tenders - P49
Select areas within Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati, Quezon City, Taguig, Parañaque, San Juan, Marikina, Cavite, and Rizal can be accomodated for delivery.
For the complete list of reopened Golidlocks stores around the Philippines, you can check out their updated list on Facebook.
You can place your orders via the Goldilocks hotline number (8888-1-999) or the Go Delivery website.
Due to a limited number of riders, no specific delivery time can be guaranteed. – Rappler.com