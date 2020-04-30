MANILA, Philippines – Local bakeshop chain Goldilocks has reopened several of their branches nationwide for delivery orders from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Here's what's on Goldilocks' limited bakeshop and foodshop menu as of Thursday, April 30, based on their delivery website:

Cakes

Colorful Blooms Mocha (8x12) - P520

Colorful Bloom Chocolate - P520

Black Forest (8-inch, round) - P580

Chocolate Cherry Torte (8-inch, round) - P580

Classic Mocha Whole Roll - P300

Chocolate Whole Roll - P300

Snacks, pasalubong

Cheesy Ensaymada - P27

Fluffy Mamon - P21

Sandwich bread (550g) - P64

Pandesal - P52

Ube halaya - P105

Classic polvoron - P160

Assorted polvoron - P200

Cashew/pinipig/cookies and cream/peanut/ube polvoron - P130

Ala carte meals

Pork dinuguan -P119

Bistik tagalog - P145

Rellenong bangus - P119

Laing - P75

Lumpiang shanghai - P75

Beef caldereta with rice - P155

Golden chicken (2 pcs) with rice - P155

Pork barbecue - P49

Chicken tenders - P49

Select areas within Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati, Quezon City, Taguig, Parañaque, San Juan, Marikina, Cavite, and Rizal can be accomodated for delivery.

For the complete list of reopened Golidlocks stores around the Philippines, you can check out their updated list on Facebook.

You can place your orders via the Goldilocks hotline number (8888-1-999) or the Go Delivery website.

Due to a limited number of riders, no specific delivery time can be guaranteed. – Rappler.com