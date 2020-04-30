Master Siomai offers frozen siomai for delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Even though dim sum stall Master Siomai has stalled operations for now, they've gone the ready-to-cook route by offering frozen packs of their signature siomai for delivery.
Here are the frozen products available:
Siomai (40 pcs)
- Pork and shrimp - P350
- Japanese siomai - P420
- Beef - P370
- Chicken - P350
- Sharksfin - P280
Other products
- Sweet ham (9 slices) - P72
- Premium bacon - P110
- Master choice burger (6 patties) - P49
- Pinoy big burger (8 patties) - P48
Orders can be placed via Master Siomai's Facebook page from Mondays to Fridays, 8 am to 3 pm, and on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 pm.
Next-day delivery is free for customers around Metro Manila, as long as a minimum order of P1,000 is placed. Payment can be made via cash-on-delivery or online bank transfer. – Rappler.com