MANILA, Philippines – Even though dim sum stall Master Siomai has stalled operations for now, they've gone the ready-to-cook route by offering frozen packs of their signature siomai for delivery.

Here are the frozen products available:

Siomai (40 pcs)

Pork and shrimp - P350

Japanese siomai - P420

Beef - P370

Chicken - P350

Sharksfin - P280

Other products

Sweet ham (9 slices) - P72

Premium bacon - P110

Master choice burger (6 patties) - P49

Pinoy big burger (8 patties) - P48

Orders can be placed via Master Siomai's Facebook page from Mondays to Fridays, 8 am to 3 pm, and on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 pm.

Next-day delivery is free for customers around Metro Manila, as long as a minimum order of P1,000 is placed. Payment can be made via cash-on-delivery or online bank transfer. – Rappler.com