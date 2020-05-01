MANILA, Philippines – Been craving for a plate of jiggly, fluffy pancakes? Worry not – Japan's Gram Café and Pancakes has reopened its kitchen doors for delivery orders of its famous soufflé pancakes around Metro Manila.

As of Friday, May 1, a limited pancake menu is available, although more items will eventually be added to the list.

Premium pancakes - P385

Chili bean sausage pancakes - P445

Tiramisu pancakes - P395

Cool premium sandwich - P125

Maple syrup - P50

Gram original butter - P50

Whipped cream - P50

Bacon - P70

Sausage - P70

Orders are coursed through SM Megamall's Mega-To-Go home delivery service, and can be placed from Mondays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm.

Just call Gram's hotline number at 0926-701-7774. Once your order has been confirmed and paid for via BDO online transfer, a delivery care of Fastrack will be arranged, with the fee depending on your location.

You can also opt to use your own courier services, such as Lalamove (just click "purchase service" on the app) or GrabExpress (click cash on delivery) and have it picked up from SM Mega Fashion Hall.

Gram Café and Pancakes closed down its first Metro Manila branch in SM Megamall on March 16, 2020, shortly after a Luzon-wide lockdown was enforced. – Rappler.com