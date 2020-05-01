MANILA, Philippines – With most of us quarantined at home, stocking up on fresh fish and meat is no longer as easy as it used to be, with daily palengke runs and weekly grocery trips compromised at the moment.

Thankfully, though, many online shops have come to the rescue – offering a variety of seafood, poultry, chicken, beef, and pork for delivery around Metro Manila.

Aside from the online grocery options we've mentioned before (Pacific Bay, Gerald.ph, Rare Food Shop, Limon Farms, JAAM Seafoods), here are a few more frozen goods store options to consider next time your freezer needs a restock.

Daily Grocers' List

This online grocery's seafood selection includes pampano (P220), mackerel (P160), cream dory (P160), peeled shrimp (P250), and squid rings (P260), with pork longganisa (P240), pork siomai (P200), and Ilokano longganisa (P330) also on their meat menu.

Daily Grocers' List' daily order cut-off is at 6 pm for next-day pick-ups from their New Manila, Quezon City commissary from Mondays to Saturdays, 11 am to 4 pm. Grab and Lalamove services must be shouldered by the buyer.

Free shipping is allowed for orders P5,000 and above and within Metro Manila. Daily Grocers' List also sells other essentials like eggs, butter, home care, supplements, personal care, and cooking ingredients. Note: Strictly online payment only!

You can place your orders on their website.

Fish 'n Chix

This farm-to-table store's fresh fish menu includes tilapia fillet (P280), tawilis (P180), boneless Dagupan bangus (P210), pla-pla (P210), lapu-lapu (P680), galunggong (P320), and Norwegian salmon fillet (P620) or steak cut (P540).

Fish 'n Chix also has bisugo (P470), black tiger prawns (P1,200), and medium shrimp (P595), among many other seafood options. Their frozen produce also includes chicken leg quarters, pork cuts (belly, ground, tonkatsu, samgyupsal, adobo), beef heel muscles, and Melo's angus beef tapa. Wild card: They also sell ready-to-eat laing!

Orders and payment (either COD or online) can be done via Fish 'n Chix's website. Delivery charges will be computed from their branch in Cubao, Quezon City.

Wild Caught PH

A variety of Wild Caught's wild-caught products (not farmed) await customers – mini octopus (P375), mini cuttlefish (P325), squid rings (P325), whole squid (P470), grilled mackerel (P225), tuna poke cubes (P355), tuna sashimi bar (P385-530), red coral grouper fillets (P800-960), scallops on half shell (P350), Alaskan scallops (P580), and blue mussels (P375).

The rest of the menu can be viewed on Wild Caught's Google Doc form – orders can be placed there, too.

Golden Catch

How about some fresh (not frozen), sashimi-grade salmon cuts airflown from Norway? Golden Catch provides Metro Manila customers with platters of freshly-harvested Norwegian salmon sashimi for a standard shipping fee of P200.

Pre-ordering is open for Golden Catch's premium products: Irish oysters (P1000), two sizes of their Norwegian salmon sashimi platter (P1,800/2,550), steelhead salmon (P2,200/2,950), mixed (P2,000/P2,750), uni and mixed salmon platter (P2,000), fatty salmon sashimi, uni (P280), and a whole salmon fillet of varying weights.

Each platter already comes with lemon slices, wasabi, soy sauce, radish, and chopsticks. Cut-off time for next day deliveries is at 5 pm. You can reserve your orders via their online form.

MyOwn Meat Shop

This seafood and meat store located along Panay Avenue, Quezon City is open from Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 4 pm, for orders of their salmon fillet (P875), king crab leg (P2,700), green shell mussels (P410), vannamei peeled deviled shrimp (P495), oyster meat (P845), crabstick (P460), black tiger prawns (P930), and other items.

You can get chicken nuggets, fingers, whole chickens, and kielbasa sausages, too. Orders via their website must be placed before 3 pm for next-day in-house delivery. You may also opt to book your own courier.

EcoSci Food Store

This Rizal-based frozen seafood and meat distributor offers cream dory fillet (P150), shrimp (P357-570), squid rings (P274), squid tubes (P259), tuna belly (P311), salmon fillet (P1,566), and tuna panga (P193).

Their meats include chicken breast, leg meat, thigh fillet, chicharon bulaklak, pork liver, tocino, hungarian sausage, beef sukiyaki, and ox tongue. You can even get frozen french fries, skin-on fries, wedges, mozzarella cheese sticks, potato bites, onion rings, and Halal-certified products!

Orders must be placed before 1 pm on Mondays to Saturdays via EcoSci Food Store's website. Delivery is made every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to areas in Metro Manila and Rizal.

Velen and Ana’s Seafood Dealer

This fresh seafood stall in Farmers Market, Araneta Center, Cubao sells a number of local fish per kilo – tanigue (P630), marlin (P580), talakitok (P550), maya-maya (P680), boneless bangus (P200), hasa-hasa (P400), pampano (P530), and many others.

Velen and Ana's also has mussels (P200), oysters (P150), scallops (P550), salmon choice cut (P700), salmon belly (P280), tuna belly (P450), tuna loin (P550), halaan (P220), alimasag (P550), and baby squid (P350) for sale, as well as trays of tuna, salmon, and uni sashimi for P320.

A minimum of 5 kgs is needed per order. You can message their Facebook page for orders and the rest of the pricelist!

Lengke

For next-day deliveries of seafood and meat within Metro Manila, Lengke is offering an extensive range of frozen goods for the following starting prices per kg – shrimp/suahe (P225), boneless bangus (P150), alimango (P700), talaba (P140), sugpo (P800), bisugo (P200), crabmeat (P100), salmon meat (P425), maya-maya (P300), squid (P150), and tilapia (P200).

Meat-eaters can also order pork cubes, chops, giniling, chicken wings, and longganisa. Lengke also has fruits, veggies, and condiments on their menu.

Orders can be made on their website. Cash-on-delivery and Gcash payment are accepted. Don't forget to order before 11:59 PM to receive your next-day delivery! – Rappler.com