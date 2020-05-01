MANILA, Philippines – Pizzeria chain Sbarro reopened one of its Metro Manila branches for delivery orders of their New York-style pizza and pastas starting Thursday, April 30.

Sbarro's UP Town Center branch along Katipunan Avenue is open from 10 am to 4 pm for orders through Foodpanda and Lalafood.

Available on Sbarro's limited delivery menu are their pizzas in whole or slice form – there's cheese, white, hawaiian, pepperoni, and supreme, as well as their deep dish chicago and white pizza.

Customers can also order their pan pizza (meat delight, supreme) and pasta (baked ziti, meatballs, meat lasagna) in ala carte or party tray size.

According to Sbarro, additional branches will be opening soon.

Sbarro closed down their branches in Metro Manila, Cavite, Iloilo, Cebu, and Laguna on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com