MANILA, Philippines – A handful of Chili’s Philippines' branches have reopened for to-go, curbside pick-up, and delivery orders as of Friday, May 1.

Chili's Greenbelt, One Bonifacio High Street, Alabang Town Center, and Greenhills branches are open from 11 am to 6 pm, while the Tomas Morato and SM City Clark branches are open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Chili's Rockwell is open from 11 am to 7 pm.

You can check out Chili's limited delivery menu on their Facebook page – it includes an extensive variety of their burgers, appetizers, salads, chicken, quesadillas, ribs, steaks, pasta, seafood, sandwiches, drinks, sides, and desserts.

To place your orders, you can call your preferred branch's hotline numbers first. Payment can be made via cash, GCash, credit cards, or BDO fund transfer.

Delivery can be made via your chosen courier service or through Foodpanda, if the branch allows.

The casual dining restaurant chain closed down all their stores on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com