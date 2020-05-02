MANILA, Philippines – Japanese fast food chain Tokyo Tokyo is offering a few of its signature dishes in frozen, ready-to-cook form in select stores nationwide.

As of Saturday, May 2, here's what's on the price list (prices may vary per branch):

Beef misono (1kg) - P750

Frozen, marinated chicken karaage (975g) - P450

Wagyu cubes (12 sticks) - P350

Beef yakiniku (600g) - P400

Chicken gyoza (30 pcs) - P250

The items are available for delivery via LalaFood and GrabFood.

Heads-up: the chicken karaage doesn't come with breading, though. However, Tokyo Tokyo released a Facebook guide on how best to prepare their frozen items at home.

Tokyo Tokyo is also open for takeout and delivery orders from select branches. – Rappler.com