Pepper Lunch reopens select Metro Manila branches for delivery
MANILA, Philippines – "Fast-steak" restaurant chain Pepper Lunch is back in meat-grilling business, having reopened 7 of its Metro Manila branches for takeout and delivery orders via GrabFood and Foodpanda.
As of Saturday, May 2, here are the Pepper Lunch branches open to serve:
- Lucky Chinatown (10 am to 5 pm)
- Ayala Malls The 30th (11 am to 5 pm)
- Powerplant Mall (9 am to 5 pm)
- Bonifacio Stopover (11 am to 5 pm)
- Uptown Mall BGC (9 am to 5 pm)
- Estancia Mall (11 am to 5 pm)
- Venice Grand Canal Mall (11 am to 5 pm)
Pepper Lunch's delivery menu is pretty much the same; the meats are just already grilled for you.
Premium steak
- The Giant - P699
- Tokusen rib eye steak - P650
- Shimofuri pepper steak - P610
- Double beef hamburg with egg - P345
- Teriyaki beef with egg - P330
- Pepper chicken steak with egg - P335
- Beef yakiniku - P315
- Teriyaki double salmon - P395
Pepper rice
- Jumbo beef pepper rice - P300
- Beef pepper rice - P220
- Chicken pepper rice - P220
- Salmon pepper rice - P275
- Teriyaki beef pepper rice with egg - P255
- Lamb pepper rice - P268
- Garlic beef pepper rice - P240
Combo specials
- BBQ beef and hamburg - P320
- Salmon and chicken - P340
- BBQ beef and chicken steak - P335
- Meat trio deluxe - P340
- Chicken steak and pepper steak - P650
- BBQ chicken steak and Hamburg - P310
Cheese curry rice
- With beef and hamburg - P420
- With chicken steak - P420
- With beef - P385
Side dishes
- Mashed potato - P40
- Miso soup - P55
For takeout orders, you can call your chosen branch's hotline number first.
All of Pepper Lunch's brances in Luzon closed down on March 17, 2020, a few days after the enhanced community quarantine was imposed. – Rappler.com