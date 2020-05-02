MANILA, Philippines – "Fast-steak" restaurant chain Pepper Lunch is back in meat-grilling business, having reopened 7 of its Metro Manila branches for takeout and delivery orders via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

As of Saturday, May 2, here are the Pepper Lunch branches open to serve:

Lucky Chinatown (10 am to 5 pm)

Ayala Malls The 30th (11 am to 5 pm)

Powerplant Mall (9 am to 5 pm)

Bonifacio Stopover (11 am to 5 pm)

Uptown Mall BGC (9 am to 5 pm)

Estancia Mall (11 am to 5 pm)

Venice Grand Canal Mall (11 am to 5 pm)

Pepper Lunch's delivery menu is pretty much the same; the meats are just already grilled for you.

Premium steak

The Giant - P699

Tokusen rib eye steak - P650

Shimofuri pepper steak - P610

Double beef hamburg with egg - P345

Teriyaki beef with egg - P330

Pepper chicken steak with egg - P335

Beef yakiniku - P315

Teriyaki double salmon - P395

Pepper rice

Jumbo beef pepper rice - P300

Beef pepper rice - P220

Chicken pepper rice - P220

Salmon pepper rice - P275

Teriyaki beef pepper rice with egg - P255

Lamb pepper rice - P268

Garlic beef pepper rice - P240

Combo specials

BBQ beef and hamburg - P320

Salmon and chicken - P340

BBQ beef and chicken steak - P335

Meat trio deluxe - P340

Chicken steak and pepper steak - P650

BBQ chicken steak and Hamburg - P310

Cheese curry rice

With beef and hamburg - P420

With chicken steak - P420

With beef - P385

Side dishes

Mashed potato - P40

Miso soup - P55

For takeout orders, you can call your chosen branch's hotline number first.

All of Pepper Lunch's brances in Luzon closed down on March 17, 2020, a few days after the enhanced community quarantine was imposed. – Rappler.com