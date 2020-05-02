MANILA, Philippines – As of Saturday, May 2, Japanese restaurant chain Dohtonbori Philippines, known for their okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake), reopened their SM Megamall branch for pick-up and delivery orders via the mall's Mega To-Go courier service.

From 11 am to 5 pm, Mondays to Sundays, customers can place their orders and expect their deliveries within the day for a standard delivery fee via Fastrack.

Here's what's on Dohtonbori's menu for now:

Okonomiyaki

Butatama - P260

Pepper Kalbi BBQ - P280

Cheesy pork - P280

3 Meat - P350

Deluxe - P410

4 Cheese - P290

Hiroshimayaki - P410

Hiroshimayaki Mix - P480

Modern Yaki - P440

Donburi

Gyudon - P190

Katsudon - P190

Butatama Don - P190

Tempura Don - P380

Yakiniku

Pork yakiniku - P280

Kalbi Yakiniku - P290

Chicken shio - P210

USDA Angus striploin - P750

Kimchi and pork yakiniku - P250

Rice

Steak fried rice - P480

Miso cheese maki onigiri - P130

Yaki onigiri - P80

Rice - P60

Chicken karaage - P290

Edamame - P110

Kimchi - P110

Ika fry - P290

Ebi tempura - P399

Yakisoba

Pork yakisoba - P320

3 meat yakisoba - P350

Mixed yakisoba - P420

All seafood yakisoba - P480

Ramen and udon

Shoyu ramen - P290

Tonkotsu ramen - P290

Chashu shoyu - P380

Chashu tonkotsu - P380

Ajitama shoyu - P350

Ajitama tonkotsu - P350

Tempura udon - P395

Fastrack's fee for the Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Pasig areas is P150, P200 for other areas in Pasig, Lower Quezon, and Makati, and P250 for Manila City.

You can also opt to book your own courier through Lalamove, GrabExpress, Angkas, Joyride, Mr. Speedy or HappyMove.

Payment can be made via online transfer, Gcash, or cash-on-delivery. To place your pick-up orders, you can call Dohtonbori's hotline number first.

Dohtonbori shut down all of their branches on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com