Dohtonbori offers 4-cheese okonomiyaki, donburi, ramen for delivery
MANILA, Philippines – As of Saturday, May 2, Japanese restaurant chain Dohtonbori Philippines, known for their okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake), reopened their SM Megamall branch for pick-up and delivery orders via the mall's Mega To-Go courier service.
From 11 am to 5 pm, Mondays to Sundays, customers can place their orders and expect their deliveries within the day for a standard delivery fee via Fastrack.
Here's what's on Dohtonbori's menu for now:
Okonomiyaki
- Butatama - P260
- Pepper Kalbi BBQ - P280
- Cheesy pork - P280
- 3 Meat - P350
- Deluxe - P410
- 4 Cheese - P290
- Hiroshimayaki - P410
- Hiroshimayaki Mix - P480
- Modern Yaki - P440
Donburi
- Gyudon - P190
- Katsudon - P190
- Butatama Don - P190
- Tempura Don - P380
Yakiniku
- Pork yakiniku - P280
- Kalbi Yakiniku - P290
- Chicken shio - P210
- USDA Angus striploin - P750
- Kimchi and pork yakiniku - P250
Rice
- Steak fried rice - P480
- Miso cheese maki onigiri - P130
- Yaki onigiri - P80
- Rice - P60
- Chicken karaage - P290
- Edamame - P110
- Kimchi - P110
- Ika fry - P290
- Ebi tempura - P399
Yakisoba
- Pork yakisoba - P320
- 3 meat yakisoba - P350
- Mixed yakisoba - P420
- All seafood yakisoba - P480
Ramen and udon
- Shoyu ramen - P290
- Tonkotsu ramen - P290
- Chashu shoyu - P380
- Chashu tonkotsu - P380
- Ajitama shoyu - P350
- Ajitama tonkotsu - P350
- Tempura udon - P395
Fastrack's fee for the Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Pasig areas is P150, P200 for other areas in Pasig, Lower Quezon, and Makati, and P250 for Manila City.
You can also opt to book your own courier through Lalamove, GrabExpress, Angkas, Joyride, Mr. Speedy or HappyMove.
Payment can be made via online transfer, Gcash, or cash-on-delivery. To place your pick-up orders, you can call Dohtonbori's hotline number first.
Dohtonbori shut down all of their branches on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com