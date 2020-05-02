MANILA, Philippines – Whether it be cookies, cake, bread, milk tea, or pizza – we've all got comfort food cravings during this quarantine, and for many a sweet tooth out there, it's a craving for a good 'ol donut.

As of Saturday, May 2, a handful of reopened commercial stores, restos, and smaller shops are back in baking business to serve up these sweet treats in a variety of flavors and forms – so the next time you're hankering for a box of donuts to pair your cup of coffee with, here are some options to consider that deliver.

J.Co Donuts & Coffee

Select branches of donut and coffee chain J.Co are currently open for delivery and pick-up orders ever since it reopened shop on April 16.

Thanks to GrabFood, Grab Express, Lalamove, and Angkas, you can get pre-assorted sets of J.Co's signature donut flavors and coffee beverages delivered to your home – just check out their list of operational stores on Facebook.

Dunkin'

Choco butternut, anyone? Dunkin' reopened certain stores for delivery and takeout on April 16 and is still opening several more around the country – the donut chain has an updated list on their Facebook page.

There are buns, donuts, iced coffee, coffee grounds, and other items for sale. Just have your goodies picked up by GrabFood, LalaFood, Joyride Pabili, or Lalamove! Delivery is from 9 am to 4 pm daily.

Poison

Donut and coffee shop Poison reopens its doors for pick-up and delivery orders of their premium, artisanal donuts, baked fresh daily and in small batches.

There's a minimum order of 6 donuts per customer, with their unique flavors at P60 a piece – choose from vanilla glaze, garam masala, salted dark chocolate, blueberry glaze, champorado, pili glaze, or their special hazelnut blue cheese flavor for P105.

They're available on Foodpanda, but you can also opt to book your own pick-up via Grab or Lalamove from Poison's commissary along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm.

Cello's Doughnuts and Dips

Cello's, that cute, little bakeshop along Katipunan Avenue, reopened that one branch on Friday, May 1 for pick-up and delivery orders from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

Cello's classic flavors are available (cheese, oreo, chocolate, nutella, peanut butter, choccnut, cinammon crunch, strawberry, among others) in pre-assorted boxes of 6 for P250.

They've also got their cocktail donuts, pillows, and dips (dark chocolate, nutella, strawberry jam) for sale. Delivery can be made via GrabExpress or Lalamove.

For more details on how to order, you can check out Cello's Facebook page.

Krispy Kreme

The home of the OG Original Glaze donut is open once again for pick-up, take-out, and drive-thru transactions in select branches nationwide.

You can place your order via the Krispy Kreme website or their hotline 888-79000. By the way, you'll need to order at least two dozens of donuts!

The Sugar-Free Bakery

For those watching their weight and their sugar levels, how about some sugar-free donuts to tide your sweet cravings over? The name says it all – The Sugar-Free Bakery offers sugar-free macchiato donuts in boxes of 7 for P350.

This hybrid of a sweet pastry with coffee-flavored chocolate frosting is diabetic-friendly, low-carb, and freshly-baked without any preservatives or sugar.

You can order via their website before 6 pm every day. Deliveries are made from Mondays to Thursdays between 6 pm to 9:30 pm.

Bungalow Cafe

The cafe located in Molito, Alabang, Muntinlupa City reopened for walk-in and pick-up orders as well as online pre-orders of their drinks, meals, and pastries on certain days – just check their Facebook page regularly for another pre-order announcement.

Bungalow is known for their freshly-baked, filled doughnuts, available in boxes of 4 for P260 and in 4 flavors: mango passion fruit, vanilla, chocolate, and espresso. They've got other sweet treats, too – cookies, cakes, pies, bread, homemade ice cream, and croissants.

WildFlour To-Go

Wildflour To-Go, the takeout bakery counterpart of Wildflour Cafe and Bakery, is open from 8 am to 4 pm daily for delivery orders of their freshly-baked bread, pastries, and of course – their famous cronuts.

The flaky, buttery babies of the croissant and donut come in an assortment of flavors – tiramisu, vanilla, strawberry, hazelnut, mixed berry, or dulce de leche – and are available in boxes of 4 or 6.

You can place your orders via DM on WildFlour To-Go's Instagram page.

Lola Nena’s

No, it's not just pichi-pichi Lola Nena is proud of – it's also her old-fashioned cheese donuts, coated in sugar and margarine and filled with the good stuff.

A box of 6 cheese donuts costs P120, and can be ordered via GrabFood, Foodpanda, or LalaFood. You can also contact Lola Nena's Facebook page and have your orders picked up via Lalamove. – Rappler.com