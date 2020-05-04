MANILA, Philippines – They've gone by many different names through the years but there's no doubt that the famous crinkles – which you typically can only get from the Asian Development Bank cafeteria – are the stuff of legend. And it's no wonder; anyone who's tried these cookies can attest that it meets the hype: just the right amount of chew, chocolate-y goodness, and crunch.

The same crinkles are now available for pickup and delivery orders, through award-winning chef Margarita Fores' restaurants. "There has been a beef about these Crinkles, but our partner who bakes them was the original ADB CRINKLE guy and he is our Baker/Supplier for the Margarita’s Crinkle. Take a chance. It comes in boxes of a dozen," said Fores in an Instagram post.

Now known as Margarita's Crinkles, they can be ordered by contacting Cibo di Marghi (+ 63 917 708 3057 or +63 917 629 8448), Las Casas Manila (+63 917 711 3714), or Grace Park (+63 939 934 7223).

You'll be provided a Google Docs link so you can place your orders for the chocolate crinkles, which go for P720 for a dozen. A minimum order of one dozen is required. – Rappler.com