MANILA, Philippines – Pizza chain Shakey’s Philippines, also known for their signature crispy Mojos, is now offering the cook-at-home, frozen version of the tasty potato snack in select Robinson's Supermarkets nationwide.

One pack of Shakey's potato slices, excluding the breading mix, costs P375.

Shakey's also shared a version of the mojo's coating recipe on Facebook, as well as frying instructions.

For the breading, these are what you need:

1 tbsp garlic powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

2 tbsp iodized/table salt

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp thyme

First, rinse the potato slices, drain them, and then coat each one evenly with your breading mix. Deep fry the slices until golden-brown and crispy. Don’t forget to use quality cooking oil, and only reuse it up to two times for maximum crisp.

Select branches of Shakey's are currently open for takeout and delivery orders.