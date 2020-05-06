MANILA, Philippines – Pancake House is bringing a deconstructed version of their "Best Taco In Town" to homes via their new Do-It-Your-Own Taco Set, available for takeout and delivery from select Pancake House branches.

To ensure the crisp of the taco shells (and, perhaps, just for fun), Pancake House lets customers assemble the merienda classic themselves. Each box (P399) contains 5 taco shells and Pancake House's signature taco ingredients (taco meat, grated cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce strips, and their sweet-tangy taco salsa) in separate containers.

According to Pancake House, one must first spread the taco meat onto the crispy shell, place some fresh romaine, add the taco salsa, and then garnish everything with cheddar cheese.

You can order online via Pancake House's website.

Pancake House began reopening some of their Metro Manila branches on April 5 for delivery and takeout of their hot meals and ready-to-cook frozen goods. – Rappler.com