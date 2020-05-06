MANILA, Philippines – As you find yourself spending more time at home during the quarantine, it's the perfect time to explore new hobbies such as baking!

The time, effort, and precision of baking may look intimidating, but it's highly rewarding when you're able to make sweet treats and fresh bread just the way you like them in bakeries and cafes.

For those about to start on their baking journey, Rappler's multimedia sports reporter and baking enthusiast Beatrice Go shares some tips on how to bake efficiently during this quarantine period.

P.S. Don't forget to have fun and share your goodies with others! – Rappler.com