Yabu reopens for katsu delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Yabu: House of Katsu is back in business, reopening 4 of its branches for delivery and pick-up orders starting Friday, May 8. Starting Monday, May 11, Yabu will also be available on GrabFood.
As of Tuesday, May 5, Yabu's Ayala The 30th, UP Town Center, and Glorietta 2 branches are open, as well as The Standard Group's Central Kitchen.
Customers can already pre-order their katsu and katsu curry sets through your preferred branch's Viber number and then choose a pick-up date between May 8 to May 10.
Here's what's on Yabu's limited delivery menu:
Katsu sets (120g)
- Rosu (pork loin) - P390
- Hire (pork tenderloin) - P405
- Chicken - P365
- Menchi - P390
- Salmon - P555
- Prawn - P500
Katsu curry sets
- Rosu - P405
- Hire - P420
- Chicken.- P380
- Menchi - P405
- Agedashi tofu - P225
- Mozzarella katsu sticks - P285
- Layu oil - P55
- Curry sauce - P100
And yes, your curry set comes with all of the Yabu works – rice, miso soup, cabbage, cabbage dressing, katsu sauce, and sesame seeds (sorry, no fresh fruits for now).
Once your online payment has been confirmed (through bank transfer or GCash), you are free to arrange your own courier pick-up service.
Yabu previously closed down all of their branches on March 16, 2020 to donate hot meals to front liners affected by the coronavirus outbreak. – Rappler.com