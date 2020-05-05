MANILA, Philippines – Yabu: House of Katsu is back in business, reopening 4 of its branches for delivery and pick-up orders starting Friday, May 8. Starting Monday, May 11, Yabu will also be available on GrabFood.

As of Tuesday, May 5, Yabu's Ayala The 30th, UP Town Center, and Glorietta 2 branches are open, as well as The Standard Group's Central Kitchen.

Customers can already pre-order their katsu and katsu curry sets through your preferred branch's Viber number and then choose a pick-up date between May 8 to May 10.

Here's what's on Yabu's limited delivery menu:

Katsu sets (120g)

Rosu (pork loin) - P390

Hire (pork tenderloin) - P405

Chicken - P365

Menchi - P390

Salmon - P555

Prawn - P500

Katsu curry sets

Rosu - P405

Hire - P420

Chicken.- P380

Menchi - P405

Agedashi tofu - P225

Mozzarella katsu sticks - P285

Layu oil - P55

Curry sauce - P100

And yes, your curry set comes with all of the Yabu works – rice, miso soup, cabbage, cabbage dressing, katsu sauce, and sesame seeds (sorry, no fresh fruits for now).

Once your online payment has been confirmed (through bank transfer or GCash), you are free to arrange your own courier pick-up service.

Yabu previously closed down all of their branches on March 16, 2020 to donate hot meals to front liners affected by the coronavirus outbreak. – Rappler.com