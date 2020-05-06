MANILA, Philippines – Tim Hortons Philippines not only reopened several of its branches on March 24 – the Canadian coffee chain also launched a new item from their bakery, the Maple Bacon Donut.

Tim Hortons' new sweet-meets-savory treat has been available in select stores starting May 1, 2020, and costs P65 a piece. Their ring donut is dipped in sweet maple fondant, and then topped with bits of crisp candied bacon.

Customers can have their donuts delivered (alongside a Double-Double, maybe?) via GrabFood, Foodpanda, or store-direct delivery. – Rappler.com