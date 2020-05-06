MANILA, Philippines – Mall-based Japanese street food restaurant Jin-Zai Takoyaki reopened two of its Metro Manila branches for delivery and takeout orders of their specialty: takoyaki.

As of Wednesday, May 6, Jin-Zai's SM Fairview, Quezon City branch and Starmall Alabang branch are open for pick-up orders – customers just need to place their orders via text and arrange their own courier service for order pick-up. (SM Fairview: 0945-113-5521, Starmall Alabang: 0906-451-4244).

Jin-Zai SM Fairview is open from Mondays to Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm, while Starmall Alabang is also open daily from 10 am to 4 pm.

As of May 6, Jin-Zai's complete menu is available, which includes their best-selling takoyaki – ball-shaped flour batter filled with octopus, ginger, and other veggies, topped with sauces and add-ons.

Big Tako (3 pcs: P86, 6 pcs: P156)

Baby Tako (3 pcs: P148, 6 pcs: P255)

Miso tamago (3 pcs: P105, 6 pcs: P178)

Spicy tamago mentaiko (3 pcs: P121, 6 pcs: P210)

Other takoyaki flavors available are the Kani and Corn, Miso Butter Corn, Cheesy Bacon, and Honey Bacon. Jin-Zai's ebiyaki (nobashi shrimp, butter and garlic nobashi) are also available.

You can get add-ons too, like cheddar, bonito flakes, mayonnaise, and tamago, as well as Jin-Zai's chicken karaaage rice box, tako rice, donburi, milk teas, and fruit teas. – Rappler.com

