MANILA, Philippines – Japanese ramen chain Ippudo Philippines reopened 3 of its Metro Manila branches for pick-up orders starting Tuesday, May 5 and for GrabFood delivery orders starting May 11.

Ippudo is currently taking pre-orders for their go-to ramen from May 5 to May 10, 10 am to 5 pm, with pick-up dates set for May 8 to May 10.

Orders can be placed via Ippudo's contact numbers. After payment has been made via GCash or bank transfer, you can have your chosen courier service pick-up your orders for you, or you can do it yourself, curbside style.

As of Thursday, May 7, Ippudo's Ayala The 30th, Uptown Mall BGC, and The Standard Group's Central Kitchen branches are operational.

Ippudo's delivery menu includes most of their signature ramen offerings – freshly-made broth and toppings included – plus a variety of side dishes and ramen add-ons.

Ramen

Shiromaru Special - P495

15-hour broth, dash, slow-cooked pork belly chashu, tamago, akikikurage, negi, nori, thin noodles

Shiromaru Motoaji - P390

Original tonkotsu ramen

Akamaru Shinaji - P405

Modern-style tonkotsu ramen

Karaka Special - P499

Spicy tonkotsu, torched chashu, thin wavy noodles, spicy minced meat, miso paste, garlic oil, tamago, nori

Karakamen - P405

Spicy tonkotsu

Yokohama Lekei - P499

Lekei-style, chicken-pork broth, torched chashu, thick noodles, shoyu tamago, Japanese spinach, cabbage

Vegetarian mushroom ramen - P420

Mushroom broth, sautéed white button mushrooms, tofu, thin noodles, miso paste, garlic oil, ajikikurage, negi

Sides

Pork buns - P295

Chicken buns - P295

Hakata-style gyoza - P215

Deep-fried gyoza - P225

Nanban karate - P265

Add-ons like nori, tamago, braised belly, ramen noodles, negi, and more are available, too.

Ippudo closed all of their branches on March 16, 2020 to donate hot meals to front liners affected by the coronavirus outbreak. – Rappler.com