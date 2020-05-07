MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea chain Chatime has reopened several of its branches nationwide for takeout and Foodpanda or GrabFood delivery orders.

As of Thursday, May 7, the following Chatime branches are open daily:

Luzon

Alphaland (10 am-4 pm)

Ayala Solenad 2 (11 am-5 pm)

Cash and Carry (10 am-5 pm)

Citi Plaza (9 am-5 pm)

Eton Emerald Loft (11 am - 5 pm)

Fort BGC (10 am - 5 pm)

Lucky China Town (9 am-4:30 pm)

Pioneer (11 am-5 pm)

Robinsons Galleria (12 pm-5 pm)

Robinsons Magnolia (10 am - 4 pm)

Shell Julia Vargas (10 am -4:30 pm)

Shell CAA Citadella (10 am-3 pm)

Shell SLT2 (9 am-4 pm)

SM Aura (10 am-5 pm)

SM Bicutan (11 am-5 pm)

SM Cherry Congressional (11 am-5 pm)

SM Marikina (9 am-5 pm)

SM Trece (9 am-3 pm)

Valero (10 am-4:30 pm)

Waltermart Bicutan (10 am-3 pm)

Waltermart Cabuyao (9 am-3 pm)

Waltermart Makati (9 am-4 pm)

Waltermart San Fernando (8 am-4 pm)

Waltermart Sucat (9 am-3 pm)

Visayas

Cebu I.T. Park (10 am-5:30 pm)

Megaworld Iloilo (9 am-3 pm)

Robinsons Bacolod (10 am-5 pm)

Shell Banilad Cebu (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 9 am-5 pm)

Mindanao

General Santos Veranza (10 am-6 pm)

SM CDO (11 am-7 pm)

SM Lanang Davao (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 8 am-4 pm)

For more updates, you can check out Chatime's list of operational branches (plus their hours) on Facebook.

On Chatime's delivery menu are their signature milk tea flavors, lattes, brown sugar pearl milk drinks, cream cheese series, chocolate beverages, refreshers, coffee, mousse series, and fruit teas – add-ons included.

Chatime closed down majority of their Luzon branches on March 17, 2020, after a Luzon-wide lockdown was implemented. – Rappler.com