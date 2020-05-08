MANILA, Philippines – The "famous isawan in UP," as Mang Larry's Isawan is rightfully called, reopened its iconic stall in the campus of University of the Philippines Diliman on Friday, May 8 – more than a month after it closed down on March 29, 2020.

As of now, only takeout and pick-up advanced orders are allowed. Here's what's on Mang Larry's per-stick menu:

Pork BBQ - P30

Isaw manok- P12

Isaw baboy - P12

Balunbalunan/Gizzard - P12

Tenga - P12

Pork liver - P12

Special isaw - P12

Goto/tumbong - P12

Customers can order via SMS (0921-2347389, 0925-3845965) or through Mang Larry's Facebook page.

The daily cut-off for orders is at 12 noon for next-day pick-up. Orders can be served raw, half-cooked, or fully-cooked.

If you're picking up your orders yourself, Mang Larry's reminds the public to always wear a face mask and observe physical distancing.

You can also opt to book your own Lalamove or Grab Express courier to pick it up at Mang Larry’s Isawan, E. Jacinto Street, Diliman, Quezon City. – Rappler.com