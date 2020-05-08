MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines is kicking off the sweltering season of summer with 5 new tea-based drinks, available for takeout and delivery starting Monday, May 4, from select reopened Starbucks branches nationwide.

These limited edition Tea-ology handcrafted beverages come in grande size, cost P175 each, and are served in colorful, reusable Starbucks cups.

Here's what's on Starbucks' new Tea-ology menu, which incorporates their signature tea drinks with fruity elements:

Tropical Triple Citrus, a mix of Teavana Emperor’s Clouds, mist green tea, and 3 kinds of orange juices, garnished with real slices of grapefruit, lemon, and orange.

Peach Cloud with Jelly, a combination of white peach juice with Teavana Emperor's Clouds, mist green tea, peach jelly, and diced white peaches, topped with white peach cold foam.

Mango Matcha Freeze, a medley of Teavana Matcha, mango, and passionfruit juice, finished off with a scoop of mango jelly and some mango chunks.

Oolong Matcha Jelly Royale, a mix of Teavana Matcha with milk, and then mixed and topped with oolong tea jelly.

Sangria Hibiscus Cold Brew, a fruity play on Starbuck's Cold Brew, mixed with Teavana Hibiscus Tea, mixed berries, and a slice of citrus orange.

The new drinks are available for delivery via GrabFood from certain branches. For more details, you can check out Starbucks Philippines' Facebook page. – Rappler.com