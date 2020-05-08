MANILA, Philippines – Magnum isn't just limited to its crunchy bar form – the ice cream is also available in pints, which are now available for purchase in select 7/11 stores nationwide (Check here for the list!).

Magnum’s ice cream pints come in 3 flavors at a standard retail price of P389 each, though prices may vary per branch.

The Classic features vanilla ice cream mixed with milk chocolate bits, topped with Magnum's crackable, hard chocolate shell.

The Magnum White's vanilla ice cream is mixed in white chocolate bits and topped with a white chocolate hard shell, while the Almond mixes in pieces of milk chocolate and almonds, enveloped in a milk chocolate-almond shell. – Rappler.com