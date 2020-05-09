Zark's Burgers reopens for delivery, sells frozen patties, fries
MANILA, Philippines – Local burger chain Zark's Burgers has reopened several of its branches starting April 19, 2020 for takeout, pick-up, and delivery orders from Mondays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm.
Here's what's on Zark's takeout menu, as of Saturday, May 9:
- Zark’s Ultimate - P149
- Zark’s Classic - P144
- Floyd Chicken Sandwich - P169
- Zark’s Bacon BBQ Burger - P169
- Ragin Cajun - P149
- Three Pointer - P179
- Stunner - P259
- Double Cheeseburger - P239
- Grilled Cheese - P209
- Grilled Double Double - P209
- Jawbreaker - P349
- Buffalo wings - P289
- Chicken Fingers - P279
- Cheesy Bacon Fries - P169
- Cheesy Nachos.- P109
- Seasoned large fries - P99
- Solo fries (butter/wasabi) - P59
- Large fries (butter/wasabi) - P109
Other than ready-to-eat meals, Zark's is also selling frozen, ready-to-cook versions of some of their staples, also available for pick-up or delivery.
- Burger Kit (6 patties, 6 buns, 6oz cheese sauce) - P449
- Zark's Original Patties (6pcs/pack) - P349
- Skin-On Fries (2.27kg) - P250
- Zark's Nachos (1kg) - P150
- Cheese sauce (1kg) - P175
- Anchor cheddar (84 pcs) - P350
- Mushroom gravy (1/2kg) - P130
- Ranch dip (1kg) - P290
- Cajun dip (1kg) - P290
- Meat sauce (1/2kg) - P160
Zark's select reopened branches include:
- Araneta Center Cubao
- Eastwood
- SM Sta. Mesa
- SM Southmall
- Taft
- SM North Annex
- SM Fairview
- MCU
- SM Manila
- SM San Lazaro
Orders can be placed direct-to-store via SMS or Viber at 09451483106 and delivery can be made via Angkas (depends on the store). Deliveries via Foodpanda or LalaFood are also available.
If your destination is out of range, you can opt to book your own GrabExpress Pabili or Lalamove service.
Zark's closed down all its branches on March 20, 2020. – Rappler.com