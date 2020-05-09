MANILA, Philippines – Local burger chain Zark's Burgers has reopened several of its branches starting April 19, 2020 for takeout, pick-up, and delivery orders from Mondays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm.

Here's what's on Zark's takeout menu, as of Saturday, May 9:

Zark’s Ultimate - P149

Zark’s Classic - P144

Floyd Chicken Sandwich - P169

Zark’s Bacon BBQ Burger - P169

Ragin Cajun - P149

Three Pointer - P179

Stunner - P259

Double Cheeseburger - P239

Grilled Cheese - P209

Grilled Double Double - P209

Jawbreaker - P349

Buffalo wings - P289

Chicken Fingers - P279

Cheesy Bacon Fries - P169

Cheesy Nachos.- P109

Seasoned large fries - P99

Solo fries (butter/wasabi) - P59

Large fries (butter/wasabi) - P109

Other than ready-to-eat meals, Zark's is also selling frozen, ready-to-cook versions of some of their staples, also available for pick-up or delivery.

Burger Kit (6 patties, 6 buns, 6oz cheese sauce) - P449

Zark's Original Patties (6pcs/pack) - P349

Skin-On Fries (2.27kg) - P250

Zark's Nachos (1kg) - P150

Cheese sauce (1kg) - P175

Anchor cheddar (84 pcs) - P350

Mushroom gravy (1/2kg) - P130

Ranch dip (1kg) - P290

Cajun dip (1kg) - P290

Meat sauce (1/2kg) - P160

Zark's select reopened branches include:

Araneta Center Cubao

Eastwood

SM Sta. Mesa

SM Southmall

Taft

SM North Annex

SM Fairview

MCU

SM Manila

SM San Lazaro

Orders can be placed direct-to-store via SMS or Viber at 09451483106 and delivery can be made via Angkas (depends on the store). Deliveries via Foodpanda or LalaFood are also available.

If your destination is out of range, you can opt to book your own GrabExpress Pabili or Lalamove service.



Zark's closed down all its branches on March 20, 2020. – Rappler.com