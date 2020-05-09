The Alley by Vikings offers 'choose-your-own buffet' for delivery
MANILA, Philippines – The Alley By Vikings, the international street-inspired food hall concept of The Vikings Group, is offering its buffet selections in "to-go" style, allowing customers to choose their own viands for delivery at P600 a head.
The Alley's branches in Bonifacio Global City (0917-188-9488 ) and UP Town Center (0917-673-5888) are currently taking orders via SMS or Facebook from 10 am to 6 pm daily. A minimum order of 5 heads is needed per delivery.
Here's what's on The Alley BGC's buffet delivery menu:
Appetizer (choose 2)
- Bruschetta with tomato and cream cheese dip
- Assorted maki rolls
- Assorted dimsum
- Grilled chicken satay
Rice/starch (choose 1)
- Yong chow fried rice
- Cha han
- Steak fried rice
- Garlic mashed potato
Vegetable and pasta (1 vegetable, 1 pasta)
- Pinakbet con bagnet
- Sambal string beans
- Ratatouille
- Birthday noodle
- Yakisoba
- Baked ziti
- Classic carbonara
Antipasto (choose 1)
- Mixed greens with dressing
- Ensaladang pinoy
- Kani salad
- Thai pomelo salad
- Oreitnal chicken salad
Kanto kanto station (choose 1)
- Dot-dot platter (squid ball, kikiam, fishball)
- Bibingka
- Kwek-kwek
Hunneycomb (choose 2)
- Fresh fruit platter
- Buko pandan
- French pastries
- Panacotta
Juice/coffee (choose 1)
- House belnd iced tea
- Lemongrass infused tea
- Cucumber agua fresca
- Americano
- Cappucino
Soda 1.5 L (choose 1)
- Pepsi
- 7-Up
- Mug
Main course (choose 5)
- Fry trio - bagnet, lumpiang togue, lumpiang shanghai
- Cheesy beef caldereta
- Piniyahang manok
- Beef rendang
- Seafood sambal
- Roast prime beef belly in pepper sauce
- Chicken ragout with quail eggs
- Calzone
- Stromboli
- Honey garlic wings
- Hungarian meatballs
- Cajun mixed seafood
- Fish and chips
- Chicken chimichurri
- Grilled honey pork belly
- Beef teriyaki
- Pork tonkatsu
- Shrimp tempura
- Sweet and sour fish
- Chinese-style fried chicken
As for The Alley's UP Town Center branch, here's what customers can choose from:
Street work (choose 2)
- Beef rendang
- Pandan wrapped chicken
- Sweet chili fish fillet
- Thai bagoong fried rice
- Beef salpicao rice
- Spicy stir-fried pork heart
- Nasi goreng
- Beef and chicken satay
Buono New York (choose 1)
- Chicken picatta on spiced pomodoro
- Ratatouille
- Baked lasagna
- Spaghetti aglio olio
- Linguina arabiatta
- Creamy penne carbonara
- Chicken and sausage paella
- Baked penne with meatballs
- Pesto linguine with shrimp
Bar (choose 1)
- House blend iced tea
- Lemongrass infused tea
- Cucumber agua fresca
- Soda
Hunnycomb (choose 2)
- Creamy leche flan
- Buko pandan
- Tiramisu cake
- Blueberry cheesecake
- Sesame seed balls
- Chocolate moist cake
- Sapin sapin
- Maha mais
- Turon with langka sauce
Antipasto (choose 2)
- Caesar salad
- Kani and mango salad
- Potato and ham salad
- Tomato basil and pancetta crostini
- Chorizo Jalapeno croquettes
- Pasta greek salad
Lost and pound (choose 1)
- Chicken wings with 3 sauces
- Nachos pizza
- Cajun mixed seafood
- Dynamite
- Assorted skewered street balls
- Cheesy fries with truffle
Lasap (choose 2)
- Special beef caldereta
- Bagnet kare-kare
- Crispy bagnet
- Pinakbet
- Inihaw na liempo
- Sinamak na manok
- Pork cocido
- Callos
Yatai (choose 2)
- California maki
- Kani tonggarashi maki
- Tamago Maki
- Chahan fried rice
- Pork tonkatsu
- Shrimp tempura
- Yakisoba
- Mapo doufu
- Chicken teriyaki
Steak (choose 1)
- Roast beef, mushroom sauce, mashed potato
- American boneless chicken barbecue
- Rosemary orange chicken
- Steak with truffle sauce
- Roasted lamb leg with mint sauce
Hao chi (choose 3)
- Asado pao
- Pork siomai
- Sharksfin
- Salt and pepper shrimp
- Kingdao pork ribs
- Lemon orange chicken fillet
- Beijin seafood chow mein
- Lohanchai
- Smoked sausage and pork fried rice
- Sweet and sour pork ribs
- Salt and pepper fish fillet
- Szechuan squid with peppers
The Alley's Ayala Malls Manila Bay branch will be launching their delivery service soon.
Payment can be made online or cash-on-delivery.
The Alley BGC reopened its doors for pick-up orders on Wednesday, May 6, while The Alley UP Town Center reopened on Saturday, May 9, more than a month after it closed down on March 16, 2020.
Vikings Luxury Buffet also started offering the same "create-your-own buffet" service on April 25. – Rappler.com