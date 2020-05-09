MANILA, Philippines – The Alley By Vikings, the international street-inspired food hall concept of The Vikings Group, is offering its buffet selections in "to-go" style, allowing customers to choose their own viands for delivery at P600 a head.

The Alley's branches in Bonifacio Global City (0917-188-9488 ) and UP Town Center (0917-673-5888) are currently taking orders via SMS or Facebook from 10 am to 6 pm daily. A minimum order of 5 heads is needed per delivery.

Here's what's on The Alley BGC's buffet delivery menu:

Appetizer (choose 2)

Bruschetta with tomato and cream cheese dip

Assorted maki rolls

Assorted dimsum

Grilled chicken satay

Rice/starch (choose 1)

Yong chow fried rice

Cha han

Steak fried rice

Garlic mashed potato

Vegetable and pasta (1 vegetable, 1 pasta)

Pinakbet con bagnet

Sambal string beans

Ratatouille

Birthday noodle

Yakisoba

Baked ziti

Classic carbonara

Antipasto (choose 1)

Mixed greens with dressing

Ensaladang pinoy

Kani salad

Thai pomelo salad

Oreitnal chicken salad

Kanto kanto station (choose 1)

Dot-dot platter (squid ball, kikiam, fishball)

Bibingka

Kwek-kwek

Hunneycomb (choose 2)

Fresh fruit platter

Buko pandan

French pastries

Panacotta

Juice/coffee (choose 1)

House belnd iced tea

Lemongrass infused tea

Cucumber agua fresca

Americano

Cappucino

Soda 1.5 L (choose 1)

Pepsi

7-Up

Mug

Main course (choose 5)

Fry trio - bagnet, lumpiang togue, lumpiang shanghai

Cheesy beef caldereta

Piniyahang manok

Beef rendang

Seafood sambal

Roast prime beef belly in pepper sauce

Chicken ragout with quail eggs

Calzone

Stromboli

Honey garlic wings

Hungarian meatballs

Cajun mixed seafood

Fish and chips

Chicken chimichurri

Grilled honey pork belly

Beef teriyaki

Pork tonkatsu

Shrimp tempura

Sweet and sour fish

Chinese-style fried chicken

As for The Alley's UP Town Center branch, here's what customers can choose from:

Street work (choose 2)

Beef rendang

Pandan wrapped chicken

Sweet chili fish fillet

Thai bagoong fried rice

Beef salpicao rice

Spicy stir-fried pork heart

Nasi goreng

Beef and chicken satay

Buono New York (choose 1)

Chicken picatta on spiced pomodoro

Ratatouille

Baked lasagna

Spaghetti aglio olio

Linguina arabiatta

Creamy penne carbonara

Chicken and sausage paella

Baked penne with meatballs

Pesto linguine with shrimp

Bar (choose 1)

House blend iced tea

Lemongrass infused tea

Cucumber agua fresca

Soda

Hunnycomb (choose 2)

Creamy leche flan

Buko pandan

Tiramisu cake

Blueberry cheesecake

Sesame seed balls

Chocolate moist cake

Sapin sapin

Maha mais

Turon with langka sauce

Antipasto (choose 2)

Caesar salad

Kani and mango salad

Potato and ham salad

Tomato basil and pancetta crostini

Chorizo Jalapeno croquettes

Pasta greek salad

Lost and pound (choose 1)

Chicken wings with 3 sauces

Nachos pizza

Cajun mixed seafood

Dynamite

Assorted skewered street balls

Cheesy fries with truffle

Lasap (choose 2)

Special beef caldereta

Bagnet kare-kare

Crispy bagnet

Pinakbet

Inihaw na liempo

Sinamak na manok

Pork cocido

Callos

Yatai (choose 2)

California maki

Kani tonggarashi maki

Tamago Maki

Chahan fried rice

Pork tonkatsu

Shrimp tempura

Yakisoba

Mapo doufu

Chicken teriyaki

Steak (choose 1)

Roast beef, mushroom sauce, mashed potato

American boneless chicken barbecue

Rosemary orange chicken

Steak with truffle sauce

Roasted lamb leg with mint sauce

Hao chi (choose 3)

Asado pao

Pork siomai

Sharksfin

Salt and pepper shrimp

Kingdao pork ribs

Lemon orange chicken fillet

Beijin seafood chow mein

Lohanchai

Smoked sausage and pork fried rice

Sweet and sour pork ribs

Salt and pepper fish fillet

Szechuan squid with peppers

The Alley's Ayala Malls Manila Bay branch will be launching their delivery service soon.

Payment can be made online or cash-on-delivery.

The Alley BGC reopened its doors for pick-up orders on Wednesday, May 6, while The Alley UP Town Center reopened on Saturday, May 9, more than a month after it closed down on March 16, 2020.

Vikings Luxury Buffet also started offering the same "create-your-own buffet" service on April 25. – Rappler.com