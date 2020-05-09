MANILA, Philippines – Select branches of donut chain Dunkin' have reopened for delivery orders of their pre-assorted boxes of donuts and coffee; however, munchkins weren't on the menu yet – until Saturday, May 9.

Dunkin' announced on Facebook that they would now be offering their assorted bucket of munchkins for delivery at P349 each.

They're available in select stores via GrabFood, Joyride, or Lalamove.

Dunkin' also announced the return of their milk tea series on Thursday, May 7, available in the following branches:

Gloria Diaz

Twenty-Five Seven

Sheridan

Caltex Boni

Barangka Boni

Caltex Pioneer

Eastwood Citywalk

Arayat

Banawe

Aurora Blvd.

Timog Ave

Metrolane

Here's what's on their milk tea line-up:

Brown sugar pearl milk - P120

Okinakawa milk tea - P120

Classic milk tea - P120

Taro milk tea - P120

For an updated list of operational Dunkin' stores, you can check out their Facebook page. – Rappler.com