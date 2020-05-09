Dunkin' now delivers munchkins, milk tea drinks
MANILA, Philippines – Select branches of donut chain Dunkin' have reopened for delivery orders of their pre-assorted boxes of donuts and coffee; however, munchkins weren't on the menu yet – until Saturday, May 9.
Dunkin' announced on Facebook that they would now be offering their assorted bucket of munchkins for delivery at P349 each.
They're available in select stores via GrabFood, Joyride, or Lalamove.
Dunkin' also announced the return of their milk tea series on Thursday, May 7, available in the following branches:
- Gloria Diaz
- Twenty-Five Seven
- Sheridan
- Caltex Boni
- Barangka Boni
- Caltex Pioneer
- Eastwood Citywalk
- Arayat
- Banawe
- Aurora Blvd.
- Timog Ave
- Metrolane
Here's what's on their milk tea line-up:
- Brown sugar pearl milk - P120
- Okinakawa milk tea - P120
- Classic milk tea - P120
- Taro milk tea - P120
For an updated list of operational Dunkin' stores, you can check out their Facebook page. – Rappler.com