MANILA, Philippines – Looking to cool down while stuck at home? Don't sweat it. Indulging in a bowl of ice cream is one of the easiest (and probably best) ways to do so – and a handful of reopened local ice cream shops are happy to help.

Here's a list of ice cream delivery options – both artisanal and commercial – to consider the next time you're breaking a sweat – and your diet!

Papa Diddi's

Local sorbetero Papa Diddi's has mastered the art of creamy, hand-churned, carabao's milk ice cream, served in pints that can now be delivered to your homes, made daily with local ingredients.

For P325 a pint and P1,850 a gallon, Papa Diddi's Pinoy-inspired flavors include cheese closed (cheddar), the malagos dark chocolate espresso, Batangas tablea, and the fruity roasted strawberry and avocado loco.

Their barako coffee Addiction is a coffee-lover fave, while their takes on chocnut (Dulce Mani) and cookies and cream (Galletas Y Krema) are a hit with the kids.

Papa Diddi's is available for deliveries in Metro Manila from 10 am to 4 pm every day, and until 5 pm for store pick-ups from their Maginhawa and Libis, Quezon City branches. Just hit them up on their Facebook page for orders!

Fruits In Ice Cream

For those limiting their grocery runs, the local supermarket ice cream staple Fruits In Ice Cream (FIC) is thankfully available for delivery of their 1.5L gallons (P460) and 460mL pints of high-quality ice cream.

Flavors available include nangkasuy (jackfruit with calamansi), rocky road, bubblegum, chocolate, cappucino, among others.

FIC also has frozen custards in 100mL (P100) or 460mL (P270) pints in mantecado real, vanilla bean, espresso, and dark chocolate flavors. Also, if you haven't tried their "Pinoy sorbetes" line – there's munggo, melon with nata, mangga, and tsokonut for P460. Their no-sugar-added mixed berries costs P520 for a 1.5L size.

You can place your orders via their website or through Viber (New Manila - 09178574183, San Juan - 09178115187).

ArceDairy

ArceDairy, the decades-old ice cream brand has also gone the online delivery route via Growcery MNL – just order your favorite flavors via the website!

The classic flavors of our childhood remain – there's ube, mango, pistachio, mantecado, buko, cookies and cream, coffee crumble, quezo real, macapuno, and others. Their sizes range from 750mL to 1.5L, with prices ranging from P245 to P470, depending on the flavor.

The ArceDairy Ice Cream Parlor located at Selecta Drive, Balintawak, Quezon City is also open for pick-up orders from Mondays to Thursdays, 10 am to 3 pm. Advanced orders can be placed at 8366-1883.

By the way: ArceDairy just launched 3 new tub flavors – HawHaw, Chocnut, and Blue Vanilla – in partnership with The Lost Bread.

Merry Moo

Local ice cream brand Merry Moo's unique flavors are available for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, or store-direct from their SM Megamall and New Manila branches.

Merry Moo's pints of family-friendly and adventurous flavors include honeycomb, pop rocks and mallows, sea salt caramel, salted caramel coco sugar, candied bacon, strawberry basil, dark coffee, white chocolate matcha, ube, thai milk tea, and black sesame oreo. Heads-up: flavors may vary per day!

The flavor list goes on: Merry Moo also offers avocado, dark chocolate, almond lychee, butterscotch pecan, cheesy mamon, earl grey, horlicks, polvoron, milo, and spanish bread. For a 473mL pint, prices range from P370 to 420, and for the 100mL size, it's from P135 to P145, depending on the flavor.

You can place your orders via Viber (09175289590) or through their Instagram page.

Carmen's Best

Carmen's Best's distinctly dark blue pints of homemade ice cream can be delivered straight to your homes – all you have to do is send their Facebook page a message and ask for the available flavors of the day.

Many of their flavor staples stay on the menu – there's birthday cake, malted milk, cookie dough, brown butter, almond brittle, madagascar vanilla, and cheese in pint size (from P385 to P435). Cups are also available (P110/P180) in butter pecan, cereal milk, and alcohol-infused flavors like J&M, kahlua coffee, and irish coffee.

Carmen's Best's delivery service also caters to the Makati (P80) and Taguig (P90) areas – for customers outside the vicinity, you're free to book your own courier.

Ambassador's Ice Cream

Vegans and the lactose-intolerant, we hear you – the plant-based, dairy-free local brand Ambassador's Ice Cream is also open for delivery orders of their cups and pints.

Their available and famed flavors (which don't fare far away from dairy ice cream at all) include the tsokolate tablea (cashew milk, cacao bean nibs), golden milk with vegan cookie dough (coconut milk, cinnamon, turmeric, ginger), horchata with almonds (coconut milk, cinnamon, toasted brown rice, almonds), and the blueberry cheesecake (cashew milk, coco milk, blueberries, vegan graham bits).

The newer offerings are their banana cream pie (local bananas, coconut milk), pili coffee (local pili nut milk, colombian coffee, activated charcoal), and the peanut butter dark chocolate or cookies and cream.

A minimum order of P500 is required for deliveries within Metro Manila, with a delivery fee of P50. You can order via an online form or through their hotline (09616218395).

Ambassador's branches in Ortigas Carpark and Katipunan are open – you can check which areas they can deliver to on Facebook.

Manila Creamery

The Filipino-inspired gelato company of flavors both nostalgic and creative has reopened for delivery – albeit with a lead time of 7 days, due to a skeleton workforce.

However, their premium flavors may be well worth the wait: roasted milk and cookies, mint chocolate chip, matcha, tinutong na kanin, tablea lava cake, strawberry crunch, mangga't suman, cereal milk, davao dark chocolate, and coffee crumble at P850 for half a gallon, which has around 15 scoops.

Aside from delivery, pick-ups can also be done from their Alabang Town Center and SM North EDSA branches. You can place your orders on their website.

Melonpan

Melonpan Ice Philippines, known for their Japanese-style ice cream sandwiches, is selling their gelato in pints (P420) in 5 flavors: chocolate, lavender, vanilla bean, matcha and black sesame.

You can order via Viber (09564938656) or their Facebook page. Pick-up couriers that can be used are GrabExpress, Lalamove, Angkas, JoyRide, and Mr. Speedy.

Auro Chocolate

The bean-to-bar Filipino chocolate brand Auro has recently moved on to the gelato side – the vegan kind, at that.

Their newly-launched non-dairy, plant-based chocolate gelato costs P480 a pint, and is made with Auro's 77% dark chocolate. There's also the vegan strawberry gelato (P520), 50% of it made from Baguio strawberries.

For a non-vegan option, Auro also has the salted caramel with cacao nibs (P450), made with caramel gelato, a touch of salt, and the crunch of dark chocolate-covered cacao nibs.

You can place your orders via Auro's website. Deliveries are within Metro Manila only!

Cara Mia Cakes & Gelato

One of Manila's go-to's for local gelato cakes, fridge cakes, and fresh gelato is Cara Mia, which has reopened for delivery orders of their classic desserts.



Available in tubs for P715, Cara Mia's gelato flavors are blueberry cheescake, ferrero, cookies and cream, pistachio, strawberry supreme, and chocolate therapy.

Orders can be made via Cara Mia's hotline (8-822-1111), website, GrabFood, or Foodpanda. – Rappler.com