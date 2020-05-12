McDonald's Philippines sells ready-to-cook hotcake mix, syrup, coffee grounds
MANILA, Philippines – McDonald's Philippines is now offering a few of their key fast food ingredients in ready-to-cook packs, available via takeout and drive-through transactions at select McDonald's stores nationwide.
Starting Monday, May 11, customers can take home McDonald's signature coffee grounds, sundae toppings, sauces, and breakfast mixes to prepare at home – until supplies last.
- Premium coffee grounds (80g) - P99
- Hot fudge topping (2kg) - P399
- Caramel topping (2kg) - P399
- Hotcake mix (1kg) - P149
- Hotcake syrup (1kg) - P199
- Tonkatsu sauce (1kg) - P199
- Mayonnaise (1.5kg) - P399
The availability of products may vary per branch.
The announcement of these items comes weeks after the fast food chain started selling ready-to-cook chicken nuggets and marinated chicken parts in select branches. – Rappler.com