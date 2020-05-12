MANILA, Philippines – McDonald's Philippines is now offering a few of their key fast food ingredients in ready-to-cook packs, available via takeout and drive-through transactions at select McDonald's stores nationwide.

Starting Monday, May 11, customers can take home McDonald's signature coffee grounds, sundae toppings, sauces, and breakfast mixes to prepare at home – until supplies last.

Premium coffee grounds (80g) - P99

Hot fudge topping (2kg) - P399

Caramel topping (2kg) - P399

Hotcake mix (1kg) - P149

Hotcake syrup (1kg) - P199

Tonkatsu sauce (1kg) - P199

Mayonnaise (1.5kg) - P399

The availability of products may vary per branch.

The announcement of these items comes weeks after the fast food chain started selling ready-to-cook chicken nuggets and marinated chicken parts in select branches. – Rappler.com