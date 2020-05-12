MANILA, Philippines – Dessert cafe The Lost Bread has collaborated with local ice cream household name Arce Dairy for a new line of ice cream flavors – the nostalgia-inducing Haw Haw Milk Candy (P750), Chocnut (P750), and Blue Vanilla (P650).

Starting Friday, May 8, the 3 new flavors, which are each available in 1.5L tubs, can be picked up in landmarks along Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City and Maginhawa Street, Quezon City via GrabExpress, Lalamove, or Angkas. More pick-up points will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Orders can be made via SMS (09178212111) or via an online order form. Payment is strictly online – either through BPI, BDO, or GCash online transfers.

The Lost Bread had earlier introduced the soft-serve versions of their Chocnut and Haw Haw Milk Candy ice cream flavors in August 2019 and May 2019, respectively. – Rappler.com