MANILA, Philippines – MAXI Mango, the local mango-float-in-a-cup kiosk-based business, has reopened for delivery orders of their mango-based sweet treats within Metro Manila.

As of Wednesday, May 13 – here's what's on MAXI Mango's menu:

Mango float - P150

Green mango sorbet - P150 (which is vegan and sugar-free)

Mango graham ice cream - P150

Mango cheese ice cream - P150

Mango sticky rice - P150 (fresh mango, sticky rice, coconut cream, fresh coconut shavings)

Green mango with bagoong - P100

Mango pandan - P150

Other items include mango tapioca and their newly-launched ube mango float.

Orders made before 12 noon are eligible for next-day deliveries. Metro Manila orders can be made from 10 am to 8 pm via SMS (09661376403, 09179654746) or Foodpanda.

You can message their Facebook for orders and inquiries on their in-house delivery system via Lalamove. You can also opt to book your own 3rd party delivery service from MAXI Mango's Araneta Center Cubao branch.

MAXI Mango also reopened for delivery orders within Davao. – Rappler.com