MANILA, Philippines – After reopening for delivery on April 30, Japanese pastry shop Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory (TMCF) introduced a new pastry to their party: the new Cheese Puff, available starting Friday, May 8.

Similar to a cream puff, TMCF's Japanese dessert is made of a soft choux pastry (just like an eclair), baked with a light, parmesan cheese crust on the outside.

The inside though is the main event – a generous serving of silky Hokkaido cream filling that bursts with every bite, and isn't so sweet. Combine that with the slightly savory crust, and you get a delicate combo of sweet and salty in one cute dessert.

A box of 7 freshly-baked cheese puffs costs P500, and is available daily, until supplies last.

Orders can be made via Facebook Messenger or Whatsapp (09276136370) until 4 pm from Mondays to Fridays for next-day delivery. Payment is strictly online – only BDO, BPI, Chinabank, and GCash bank transfers are accepted.

Delivery is done from Mondays to Fridays, between 10 am to 4 pm, with the fee shouldered by the buyer. – Rappler.com