MANILA, Philippines – Japan-based dessert shop BAKE Cheese Tarts reopened its The Podium, Ortigas Center branch for delivery orders of their signature cheese tarts.

As of Thursday, May 14, BAKE is offering 3 flavors of in boxes of 6 or 12 pieces:

Original - P540, P899

Chocolate - P540, P899

Blueberry - P570, P1,140

BAKE suggests that you consume the baked goods on the same day of purchase. You can also enjoy it chilled, frozen, or warmed in the toaster oven for a few minutes until the cheese mousse heats up again.

BAKE's cheese tarts can last one week in the fridge, and a month in the freezer.

Deliveries can be made in certain areas of Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Manila, Pasay, and Quezon City. Just message their Facebook page for your orders! – Rappler.com